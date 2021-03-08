ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a reliable and dedicated deputy.

The president showered the praises on Mr Osinbajo to mark his 64th birthday.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying Mr Osinbajo was not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.

The vice president was born on March 8, 1957.

Mr Buhari, who picked Mr Osinbajo as his runing mate in 2014, said he still does not regret his action as the vice president had proven himself to be a patient politician who had not failed in discharging his duties.

“I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“The Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

“Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties,” the President was quoted to have said.

He wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.