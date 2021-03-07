ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United will hope to prove a point against their rivals when they clash Sunday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

While beating City to the Premier League title now looks virtually impossible, the Red Devils will take consolation in getting a good result all the same.

The Manchester Derby is one of the fiercest football rivalry in the world and this would be the 185th occasion both sides will be slugging it out.

The two teams played out an uninspiring barren draw at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United will need more than that to give themselves any chance of ruffling City’s feathers in any form.

On their part, a win for City would extend their lead over United to 17 points and also see Pep Guardiola and his players match the record 23 match winning run that Bayern Munich set for a European club last year.

Kick-off is 5.30 p.m.