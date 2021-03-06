President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, at the State House, Abuja received vaccination for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s chief physician, Suhayb Rafidadi, administered the vaccine around 11.52 am.
The vice-president was also vaccinated by his personal physician immediately after the president received his dose.
NAN reports that the president, who is the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19, also received his COVID-19 vaccination card.
NAN observed that a similar card was presented to the vice-president by officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, who supervised the exercise.
Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, delivered under the international Covax scheme.
(NAN)
