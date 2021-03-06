ADVERTISEMENT

A former acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State, Igo Aguma, has announced his exit from the party, few hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his removal as the APC chairman.

The former chairman had filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment that upturned a High Court judgment that declared him the authentic acting chairman of APC in Rivers State.

But the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal on Friday.

“It is now clear that it is not within the purview of the court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC.

“It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members but has failed to do so.

“I cannot continue to be a member of a political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members,” Mr Aguma said this in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt.

“Therefore, I announce my exit from the All Progressives Congress immediately. To God be the glory,” he added.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Baridor Badom, said Mr Aguma’s exit was good for the party.

“Aguma’s exit from APC immediately after his case at the Supreme Court was dismissed, has shown that he was working with some enemies of the party to destroy it.

“As a party, we are not bothered about his exit. In fact, it is good news for us, because we now know our opponents.

“We now know faithful party members to work with, to consolidate in planning and putting together a ‘more strong’ and formidable APC in Rivers.

“We are glad that Mr Igo Aguma has finally taken this step in leaving the party. We wish him well in his future political endeavours,” Mr Badom said.

(NAN)