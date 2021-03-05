ADVERTISEMENT

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated his experience with the deadly coronavirus.

He said his household was avoiding him during the period.

He disclosed this on Friday during a colloquium put in place to celebrate his 84th birthday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Narrating his experience, Mr Obasanjo said he was medically advised by his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo–Bello, an epidemiologist, during the period.

“It will surprise you that I was tested positive for COVID-19″, the ex-president said.

“I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative. That is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result”.

He also explained that some of his households were running away from him when he was battling with the disease.

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household was running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine”, he said.

Several prominent Nigerians had contracted the virus since its outbreak last year. While some recovered, others such as the former chief of staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, succumbed to the disease.