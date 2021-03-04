ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said most of its officials who were ‘missing’ from the battlefield and subsequently declared wanted have returned to their various units.

The army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, a brigadier general, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES had published a full list of men of the Nigerian Army who were declared wanted. A total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers were declared wanted for ‘deserting’ the warfront in Borno State.

The army authorities also froze the banks accounts of the affected personnel.

Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.

But according to the statement by the Army, “most of the affected persons” are now back to base.

It also said an ‘internal administrative error’ may have been exploited by ‘subversive elements’ to spread ‘falsehood’.

“For the records, in the fog of war, it is a routine that head count is conducted to determine the number of men and equipment holding aftermath of military offensive,” it said. “Unfortunately, an internal correspondence that was originated by the formation was not properly done. It was later discovered that a good number of those affected rejoined their respective units and are currently part of the ongoing clearance operations.”

Read full statement:

TROOPS DESERTION STORY NOT TRUE

MOHAMMED YERIMA

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

4 March 2021.