The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said on Wednesday that a total amount of $2 million and N17 million were stolen from his palace on October 21, 2020, during the invasion of his residence following last year’s #EndSARS protests.

Mr Akiolu said this on Wednesday during the commissioning of Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos, the Punch Newspaper reported.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country,” Mr Akiolu said.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole $2 million and N17 million from my palace.”

Mr Akiolu said the hoodlums, who broke into his palace and stole money and other precious items, “would not have done that if they knew the implication.

“But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how hoodlums broke into the Oba’s palace on October 21, 2020, which was a fallout of the shooting incident that occurred at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The hoodlums carted away the staff of the Oba, food items, clothes and other artefacts.

Speaking on the losses he suffered from the incident, Mr Akiolu said he had avoided counting losses from the attack in public.

Although the staff of the Oba was reportedly returned days after the attack, Mr Akiolu said he lost $2million and N17million to the incident.

He also decried the “huge” destruction of Lagos and his palace, saying those who launched the attack were ignorant of the implication of what they did.

The Oba appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos to recover from the destruction due to the huge loss the state has suffered.

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening,” he said.