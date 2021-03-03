ADVERTISEMENT

Some unknown gunmen attacked passengers along the Osogbo/Ibokun road in Osun State on Tuesday night, killing one and abducting several others.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the incidents happened around 7:30 p.m. at Aje Bamidele village in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

A witness, who preferred not to say his name for fear of a reprisal attack on the community, said many vehicles plying the road during the gunmen attack made a U-turn.

“There were different gunshots last night and we saw many vehicles plying the road turning back,” the witness said.

“After their operation, we realised that one person was killed while many cars were seen without passengers or their owners. The gunmen have kidnapped them.”

The Field Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the number of passengers abducted by the gunmen is yet to be ascertained.

“Also, we saw pellets of AK-47 used at the scene of the crime,” Mr Shittu added.

He said his operatives are currently combing the forest to rescue those who were kidnapped.

The police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, however, said the kidnap report is yet to be ascertained.

“We have not ascertained the kidnap incident but one person was killed by the gunmen. The police have taken his body to (the) morgue and also, we saw two people injured, who have now been taken to hospital for treatment.

“We cannot ascertain if people were kidnapped or not. But there were many vehicles on the road without owners on passengers in them. Some persons said they were kidnapped while we sensed that they might have run into the forest themselves for safety.

“The police and the state Joint Task Force (JTF) are currently combing the forest,” she told our correspondent.