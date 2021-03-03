ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 36th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Interior, Environment, Works and Housing, Power, Finance and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

In attendance at the meeting is Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari as well as ten ministers.

The affected ministers include the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and Environment, Mahmood Mohammed.

Others are the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Power, Sale Mamman, and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers participated in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.

(NAN)