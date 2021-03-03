ADVERTISEMENT

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee and Strategy met with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday to discuss solutions to national problems.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Saraki, who is the chair of the committee, led his team consisting of Ibrahim Shema, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, Liyel Imoke, Mulikat Adeola, and Olagunsoye Oyinlola to Mr Obasanjo.

The meeting lasted two hours at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Saraki told journalists after the meeting that their visit was to speak on challenges currently facing Nigeria.

“It was a very useful deliberation; we informed the former president why we are here – the purpose of the committee and that it is important, as an elder statesman,” the former Kwara governor said.

“The president is someone who has been in our party before and someone committed to the unity, to the success of this country.

“I think that when we talk about kidnapping, when we talk about (a) sense of belonging, these are issues that go across party lines and what is required now is for government to provide leadership in bringing all stakeholders together. Let us discuss and see how we can address some of these issues.

“We are very hopeful for the future of this country; we are very hopeful that everybody will have a sense of belonging. I think it is important that we all must come to the table and discuss. We can tap into a lot of resources. Even on the issue of security, there are (a) lot of people with a lot of experience that we can make use of.

“My advice to government this time is that, this problem is a huge problem that cannot be left to just the government and the ruling party. I think this is the time the opposition, the ruling party and our international friends come together because the challenges before us are enormous and we need to address them,” Mr Saraki said.

Mr Obasanjo, who was the president on the platform of the PDP between 1999 and 2007, tore his membership card publicly, in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

He declared his support for President Muhammadu Buhari against ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who eventually lost the election.

In recent times, Mr Obasanjo has criticised the current administration particularly in the area of insecurity.