The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said repentant bandits negotiated the release of the Jangebe schoolgirls and that no ransom was paid.
Mr Matawalle stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa service Tuesday morning following the release of 279 schoolgirls earlier in the morning.
He said about 30 bandits ,who embraced his peace dialogue, helped facilitate the negotiation and secured the release of the abducted schoolgirls without the payment of ransom.
Mr Matawalle said all the released 279 students were hale and hearty and would be reunited with their families afterward.
The governor also appealed to the federal government to improve security surveillance to protect vulnerable schools and prevent further attacks on schools.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the schoolgirls were released after four days in captivity.
Mr Matawalle said all the abducted girls were freed, correcting the impression that some of the girls were still in captivity or missing.
The governor said the school register showed the actual number of those abducted to be 279 and not 317.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post