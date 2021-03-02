ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC)

The meeting, which started at 9:00am , is taking place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting comes at the height of insecurity in many parts of the country.

It is expected that the issues of banditry and abduction will also be addressed.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingya;i, Interior, Raid Aregbesola; as well as Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a major general.

Other Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, are also in attendance.

