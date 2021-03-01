ADVERTISEMENT

In a new video trending on social media, the self-styled Yoruba warrior, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to go after politicians of Yoruba extraction who are already campaigning ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mr Igboho issued this threat in a video currently trending on the social media platform, Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES was not immediately able to ascertain when and where the video was shot. Phone calls and text messages to Mr Igboho and some of his aides have not been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

Our findings, however, shows that the video first appeared online a week ago in a post by Facebook TV, 9ja Searchlight.

‘Campaign and die’

Speaking in the video, Mr Igboho said ”instead of Yoruba politicians to be leading the secession struggle, they are campaigning for the next presidential election”.

“You should know that you are not supposed to seek election to the office of the President, you should identify with our agitation and lead us in the secession struggle,” he said in Yoruba language.

“I will not allow you to campaign because I will kill you all (Yoruba politicians) before (2023) campaigns. I swear to God, we will shoot them with guns from the back.”

He also agitated for an ‘Oduduwa Republic’ in the video saying “Yoruba elders, traditional rulers should lead us to secession war for the independent Oduduwa Republic.

“We need not to be scared because we have enough money to fight. We have crude oil and sea (to export and import goods). We will enjoy most, if we separate. By the time we separate, we will only suffer for less than two weeks only and later enjoy

“Why are you (politicians) selfish and campaigning to (for) president in 2023? Are you mad? Let your campaign be limited to your family members. If you campaign in the public, I will fight you,” he threatened.

“Last October I gave an early warning to some our leaders before they were humiliated by protesters. That was just the beginning; more will soon come. Those who don’t have charms should go and prepare and get charms to fight for Oduduwa Republic.”

This newspaper reported how Mr Igboho in January issued an eviction notice to Fulani herders in South-west Nigeria, over reported cases of kidnappings and killings.

He had alleged that the herdsmen are behind the security challenges in the region.

While his action was applauded by some persons, he violated Nigeria’s law which forbids the eviction of citizens from any place of their choice.

Some security operatives attached to Operation Burst, a joint police-military outfit, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, reportedly attempted to arrest Mr Igboho.

He was accosted on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while on his way to meet an elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo.