The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the arrest of Salihu Tanko-Yakassai, sacked media aide to Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, followed issues beyond the expression of opinion in the social media.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Peter Afunanya, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the DSS and he is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,’’ he stated.

Mr Ganduje, on Saturday, sacked the media adviser over alleged unguarded comments and utterances critical of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over the surging insecurity in the country.

He said Mr Tanko-Yakassai failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

The Governor, therefore , said he could not be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in.

Mr Tanko-Yakassai is currently being detained by the secret police.

NAN