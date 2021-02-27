ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Saturday, raised an alarm over the emergence of fake Twitter accounts being created in the name of its new Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This comes barely three days after the Senate confirmed Mr Bawa’s appointment on February 24.

The commission said in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, that three of the fake accounts have been attracting unsuspecting followers in droves.

It added that over 500 unsuspecting followers have been hoodwinked into following the accounts, as of Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Three of the fake accounts created in the last few days: @AbdurasheedBawa,@AbdulrBawa and@AbdulrashidBaw1; have been attracting followers in droves, believing they were dealing with the EFCC boss.

“At least, more than 500 unsuspecting Nigerians have been hoodwinked by the promoters of these fake platforms.

“The Commission wishes to state that these Twitter Accounts do not belong to Mr. Bawa, and should be disregarded.

“The EFCC called on Nigerians to disregard such accounts in the name of the new EFCC boss.”

The statement added that “The EFCC official Twitter handle remains, @officialefcc.”

In a warning for those behind the creation of the fake accounts, the commission said the action was tantamount to identify theft, which is a criminal offence.

“The EFCC equally wishes to remind members of the public that unauthorised use of the name and image of someone else, is identity theft, a criminal offence.

“The commission will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on any erring individual or group.”

The Senate had, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Bawa, who was nominated by the President on February 15, as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.