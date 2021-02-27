ADVERTISEMENT

The State Security Service (SSS) on Friday arrested Salihu Tanko, the media aide of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, hours after calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to check Nigeria’s worsening insecurity or resign.

Mr Tanko’s father, Tanko Yakassai, told PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning that he was being taken to Abuja from Kano.

Mr Yakassai also debunked an earlier speculation that his son was kidnapped.

“It was not a kidnap incident. I have confirmation that he was arrested by the SSS,” the elderly politician said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Tanko, on Twitter, saying the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians over the worsening insecurity.

On Friday, following the abductions of 27 schoolboys in Kagara, Niger State and 317 schoolgirls in Zamfara, Mr Tanko took to social media to express his anger.

He said the APC government at all levels have failed to deliver on its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Mr Tanko, in a series of tweets, called on President Buhari to deal with the escalating insecurity or resign.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do, which is to secure lives & properties.

“Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle, @dawisu.

The spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunaya, did not respond to calls and a text message requesting clarification on Mr Tanko’s whereabout.

Also, the Kano State government is yet to comment on the development. the state’s commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, could not be reached as of Saturday morning.

Mr Ganduje had, last year, suspended Mr Tanko for two weeks after taking sides with the #EndSARS protesters, who were demanding an end to police brutality in Nigeria, among others.