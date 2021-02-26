ADVERTISEMENT

The driver who knocked a police officer into a canal in Lagos State has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in prison.

Sunday Okodo, 38, was arraigned before a mobile court in Oshodi on Thursday on a six-count charge, including driving against traffic and attempted murder.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Okodo knocked a police officer, David Zapania, into a canal along International Airport Road in Lagos while trying to evade arrest by law enforcement agents for driving against traffic.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday has attracted attention beyond Lagos. The policeman was rescued and rushed to a hospital where he was treated.

Giving an update on the incident, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson said the charges pressed against the suspect are:

1. Driving against traffic ( one way)

2. Resisting arrest

3. Reckless and dangerous driving

4.Driving with invalid drivers license

5. Assaulting a police officer

6. Attempted murder

Mr Adejobi said the suspect was remanded at the Badagary Correctional Centre, with no option of bail, till March 26.

The police spokesperson said charges will also be pressed against the erring driver “in another court”.

Similarly, in a statement, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), said the driver has been remanded with no bail condition attached.

The agency said the police officer knocked into a canal is attached to the LASTMA Headquarters Enforcement Unit.

“The suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count charge that includes: driving against traffic (one way), resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence, assaulting a police officer and attempted murder,” Olajide Oduyoye, the General Manager of LASTMA, said.

He added that the “suspect was not allowed to take plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this. He would, therefore, be charged separately at the high court at a later date.”