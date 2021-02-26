ADVERTISEMENT

Salihu Tanko, the media aide of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians over worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tanko, last year, condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of critical issues affecting the lives of ordinary Nigerians while endorsing the #Endsars protest, which was raging across the country at the time.

An embarrassed Governor Ganduje, immediately after the remark, suspended Mr Tanko for two weeks.

Again on Friday, following the abductions of schoolboys in Kagara, Niger State and the latest abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara, Mr Tanko took to social media to express his disappointment.

He said the APC government at all levels has failed to deliver on its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

In a series of tweets, Mr Tanko called on President Buhari to deal with the escalating insecurity or resign.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do, which is to secure lives & properties.

“Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle, @dawisu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how armed men attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday morning.

Zailani Bappa, the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said the number of students kidnapped in the incident had not been ascertained.

He said the state government was working with security operatives to get the details and ensure the release of the kidnapped persons.