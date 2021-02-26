ADVERTISEMENT

A student of the University of Ibadan who was kidnapped on his father’s farm on Monday has been released, the police have said.

Odetunde Emmanuel, 24, was abducted around 5 p.m. while working at his father’s poultry in Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the release of the victim to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Mr Fadeyi said the victim was released by his abductors on Thursday and had been reunited with his family.

He said the release of the victim would not stop police investigation into the case, adding that “they were still on the trail of the abductors”.

Ransom?

However, a member of the family, who declined to be mentioned because he is not authorised to speak, also confirmed the release of the victim. He said he was released around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at Iseyin town, Oke-Ogun area of the state.

The family source did not disclose whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim.

The kidnappers had demanded for N100 million ransom for the release of the victim. (NAN)