Staff of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) on Wednesday in Abuja began an indefinite strike.

The staff shut their office complex in a protest against the Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, accusing her of “executive felonies”.

The protesting staff asked the government to intervene and address their grievances.

The entrance to the commission’s easily recognisable office was barricaded by unions members who held multi-coloured posters with “Yewande Must Go” written on them.

The sparse group of protesters demanded payment of welfare allowances.

The chairman Association of Senior Civil of Nigeria, NIPC unit, Yusuf Mustafa, told PREMIUM TIMES the action will until they get results.

“We will not stop until our grievances are addressed, this strike is indefinite for now,” he said.

Ms Sadiku did not respond to calls and text messages from this newspaper Wednesday seeking her response.

In July 2020, the staff carried out a protest against Ms Sadiku for allegedly spending over N400 million on foreign trips in three years.

Below are the claims and accusations the staff made on Wednesday:

1. Wrongful dismissal of members

2. Implementation of 17th July 2020 Agreement in breach and frustrating an inter-ministerial committee that was set-up to resolve myriads of establishment issues.

3. Refusing to obey the directive of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment on the issues.

4. Deliberate under-declaration of vacancies during the 2020 promotion period and preferential use of Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) to favour selected cronies to the detriment of others

5. Tampering with the result of 2020 CBT promotion exercise.

6. Manifest ineptitude in understanding the mandate of investment promotion

7. Double standards and deliberate tardiness on all issues of staff welfare.

8. Poor understanding of Public Sector Financial Management leading to poor implementation of budgetary provisions.

9. Lack of administrative acumen leading to dispute in the courtroom on matters that can be resolved in the board room.

10. Breach of Public Procurement Act and ICPC Act in the procurement process by issuing a contract to an unregistered company that supplied sub standard computer consumables.

11. Violating corporate governance code by undertaking unauthorized foreign travels that yielded no returns on public funds.

12. Collecting foreign leave allowance promptly for 3 years outside terms of engagement that is clearly stated in her appointment

13. Use of personal discretion and impunity in running the affairs of the Ccommission. 14. Usurping the functions/duties of desk officers thereby killing staff initiatives and moral.

15. Know it all attitude that results in woeful failure and wastage of public funds

16. Approved budgets partially implemented since 2018 due to her use of personal discretion and impunity.

17. Terrible staff working environment. Refusal to pay medical assistance to staff stricken by fatal illness.

Demands:

1) Immediate removal and prosecution of Yewande Sadiku.

2) All promotion issues including 2018 should be immediately resolved in of staff.

3) All outstanding arrears and payment of Severance the Commission should be immediately paid.

4) Reversal of dismissal of all staff sacked in the last four years.

5) Immediate renovation/rehabilitation of Zonal Offices and Headquarters.