The Senate joint committees on Defence, Army and Navy has commenced the screening exercise of the newly-appointed service chiefs.

The nominees appeared before the panel shortly after plenary on Tuesday.

Those who appeared before the committee are Chief of Defence Staff, a Lucky Irabor, a major general, and Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, also a major general.

Others are Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, a rear admiral and Chief Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, an air vice marshal.

The screening was, however, done behind closed doors as journalists were asked to leave the hearing room after introductions were done. It lasted for over an hour.

Prior to the executive session, the service chiefs-designate took turns to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and the Senate for its cooperation.

The nominees also promised to tackle insecurity in the country.

The Senate had on February 9, received a formal request from the president for the confirmation of the newly-appointed service chiefs.

They will replace the former set of service chiefs – Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ete Ibok-Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Their appointments were announced about week after the former service chiefs resigned.

Their appointments, the president said, are in compliance with Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Senate panel is expected to produce and submit a report to the chamber containing recommendations as to whether or not the nominees should be confirmed.