The South-East Governors’ Forum said it has waded into the feud between the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his successor, Hope Uzodinma.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police on Sunday arrested Mr Okorocha during a fracas over the government sealing of a hotel, Royal Spring Palm Hotel, belonging to his wife.

Mr Okorocha, who is currently a senator, has been released from the police headquarters, Owerri, where he was briefly detained and asked to respond to a complaint filed against him by the Imo State Government.

Both the police spokesperson in the state, Ikeokwu Orlando, and Senator Okorocha’s personal aide, Ebere Nzewuji, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the senator was released on Sunday night.

The Chairman of the forum, David Umahi, in a statement signed by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, on Monday, said that the forum was “already handling the issue” between Senator Okorocha and Governor Uzodinma.

Mr Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, said contacts have already been made to resolve the feud and assured that both parties have agreed to a truce.

“South-east leaders are capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in public.

“We sue for calm among the supporters of both leaders to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement,” the statement said.

Mr Umahi urged Imo residents to conduct their businesses peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“They should also shun provocative statements as we work towards restoring normalcy to the situation,” the governor added.

Since he left office as governor in 2019, Mr Okorocha has been having a political battle with his successor, Mr Uzodinma.

Both men are members of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Mr Okorocha’s aide, Mr Nzewuji, said, Sunday, the feud between the senator and Mr Uzodinma is all about “political vendetta and witch hunt” by the latter.

“It is all about political vendetta and witch hunt, which is not far from the 2023 presidential election.

“Senator Okorocha is seen as the brightest star to come from this part of the country, and some people outside the region are using his brothers there to embarrass him,” he said.

Mr Nzewuji called on President Muhammadu Buhari and political leaders in the country to intervene in the feud between Messrs Okorocha and Uzodinma.

