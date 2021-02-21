ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, lost consciousness during Sunday’s Serie A fixture between Atalanta and Napoli.

Osimhen had to be rushed to the hospital but according to Sky Sport Italia, the Napoli striker is now in a stable condition.

Best news of the day is that Victor Osimhen is conscious and in safe hands at the hospital. Hopefully he’s ok. We are with you, Victor 💙 — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) February 21, 2021

It was gathered the Nigerian striker hit his head on the turf after a Cristian Romero challenge during the final minute of Napoli’s 4-2 defeat at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Sky Sport Italia reports Osimhen lost consciousness for a few minutes before he was stretched off.

Initially, the severity of Osimhen’s condition was not known but when the players discovered after a few seconds, they called for medical help on the pitch.

Football Italia reports Osimhen was rushed to Bergamo’s Papa Giovanni Hospital accompanied by Napoli’s doctor and is reported to be getting better.

According to the latest reports from Napoli, Osimhen was falling in and out of consciousness on the pitch, so was rushed to the nearby ambulance and taken to hospital for tests.

Osimhen has been struggling with a lot of health problems lately, as he dislocated his shoulder on international duty in November, then was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early January.

With just two goals to his name since making the switch from Lille, fans are beginning to lose their patience for the 22-year-old who remains a proven-goalscorer going by his antecedent for both his former clubs and the Nigeria national teams.