The Niger State government said it has secured the release of the abducted passengers of the state Transport Authority (NSTA).

Mary Noel-Berje, chief press secretary to Governor Sani-Bello, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Minna, the state capital

No fewer than 18 passengers on the NSTA bus were on February 14 abducted by bandits in Kundu village near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna from Kotangora when the incident happened.

Few days after the incident, this newspaper also reported the abduction of some students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, by bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, none of the abductees has been freed though the state government in collaboration with the federal government said it was working hard to secure the release of the students.