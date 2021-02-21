ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), on Sunday, confirmed the crash of an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Oketunbi said “It is a military aircraft and the crash is outside our jurisdiction to comment.

” I will advise you call the NAF PRO for detail”.

Also, an industry source also confirmed to NAN that the aircraft belongs to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier tweeted on his Twitter handle about the crash which was reported by this newspaper.

The plane was reportedly heading to Minna, Niger State, when it crashed near the runaway of Abuja airport.

Bashir Ahmad, one of the new media assistants to President Muhammadu Buhari, said seven people aboard the aircraft died in the crash.

More details are still being expected.

(NAN)