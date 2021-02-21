The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), on Sunday, confirmed the crash of an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Mr Oketunbi said “It is a military aircraft and the crash is outside our jurisdiction to comment.
” I will advise you call the NAF PRO for detail”.
Also, an industry source also confirmed to NAN that the aircraft belongs to the Nigerian Air Force.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier tweeted on his Twitter handle about the crash which was reported by this newspaper.
The plane was reportedly heading to Minna, Niger State, when it crashed near the runaway of Abuja airport.
Bashir Ahmad, one of the new media assistants to President Muhammadu Buhari, said seven people aboard the aircraft died in the crash.
More details are still being expected.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post