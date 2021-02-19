ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic, Junaid Mohammed, is dead.

Mr Mohammed died on Thursday night at the age of 73.

His younger brother, Ahmad Salik, confirmed to journalists that the politician died after a brief illness at his Lamido Crescent residence in Kano.

Mr Mohammed’s funeral prayer is scheduled for Friday morning at the Farm Centre graveyard in Tarauni quarters in the Kano municipal.

A vocal public affairs commentator, Mr Mohammed was the vice Chairman of the Social Democratic Party and its vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

A Soviet Union-trained medical doctor, he practised and taught medicine before he joined politics and became a member of the House of Representatives under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) of the Second Republic.

He spoke regularly on political issues and was always blunt in expressing his views.

Mr Mohammed was a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, an anti-corruption crusader and an advocate of good governance.