ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticised former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for visiting former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Saraki, who heads the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, visited Mr Jonathan in his Abuja residence following speculations that he (Jonathan) was planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speculations were raised about Mr Jonathan planning to dump the PDP after allegedly meeting some chieftains of the APC.

Mr Saraki was accompanied on the visit by other members of the committee, including a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, former governors Ibrahim Shema, Liyel Imoke and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Katsina, Cross River and Gombe states respectively.

After the visit, the former senate president advised “those disturbing Mr Jonathan to defect to forget the thought”, saying “the former president remained a PDP man.”

But in a tweet Thursday, Mr Fani-Kayode expressed surprise that Mr Saraki, who allegedly rebelled against Mr Jonathan in 2014 and possibly leading to his defeat, was the same person now advising the former president not to leave the PDP.

“Interesting to note that the man that led the team to GEJ’s house to appeal to him not to leave the PDP yesterday is the same man that led the rebellion against him and the defection of Governors from the same party in 2014 and cost him the 2015 presidential election. What an irony!” Mr Fani-Kayode said in the tweet.

PREMIUM TIMES’ attempts to seek further clarification from Mr Fani-Kayode were not successful as the former minister, according to his network provider, was “on another call” all through.

The former minister’s statement comes nearly a week after his (Fani-Kayode) meeting with two APC governors – Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The meeting triggered speculations that he was planning to dump the PDP for the APC.