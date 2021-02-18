ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Mr Orji replaces Waziri Adio who is completing a five-year term on Thursday as the head of the nation’s extractive industry watchdog.

Mr Orji was until his appointment the Director of Communications and Advocacy at NEITI.

He previously worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) before jointing NEITI in 2010.

He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

Mr Orji’s appointment was confirmed Thursday by NEITI in a post on its verified Twitter handle.

NEITI was established in 2003 to ensure transparent management of extractive resources in the country.