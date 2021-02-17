ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said its troops are in hot pursuit of the abductors of some staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Niger State.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, the army said the troops are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the safe return of the staff and students.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) troops in a renewed effort and swift response to the unfortunate incident where bandits kidnapped members of staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have mobilized and are currently in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in the general area,“ the army said.

“In the report making rounds on traditional and online media, it was reported that the bandits gained entry into the school in the early hours of today Wednesday 17 February 2021 and abducted an unspecified number of members of staff and students of the School.

“The Nigerian Army in line with its constitutional mandate wishes to reassure the general public that troops in operational synergy with Sister security agencies are in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in order to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims. Furthermore, the NA also wishes to call on members of the general public to provide actionable information to security agencies that would lead to the arrest of these criminal elements.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered more security personnel to be deployed to Niger State to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how suspected bandits abducted some staff and students of the school.

The bandits in military uniforms, PRNigeria reported, stormed the school which has close to 1000 students, on Tuesday night, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students.

However, some students escaped after the raid.

The state government is yet to give an official figure of the abducted persons.