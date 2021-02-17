ADVERTISEMENT

The war of words between the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, continued on Wednesday, with the latter describing the minister as a failure and not fit for his position in the federal cabinet.

Mr Nabena stated this in a statement while responding to Mr Mohammed’s earlier statement questioning the legitimacy of his (Nabena) position and described him as an impostor.

The minister, who was the party’s national publicity secretary until his appointment into the federal cabinet, had doubted the legality of the office of the deputy spokesperson, apparently due to the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National working committee last year.

‘‘As things stand, therefore, anyone claiming to be the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is an impostor, hence I will not dignify such a pretender with a response,” Mr Mohammed said on Tuesday.

The minister’s attack on the APC deputy spokesperson followed the latter’s recent statement berating him (minister) for calling for the cancellation of the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise in Kwara State.

Mr Nabena had asked the minister to put himself in the position of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and submit to his leadership of the party in the state.

Mr Mohammed had earlier called for the disbandment of the committee supervising the exercise, alleging that it had taken side with the governor in the crisis which has broken the APC into four factions in the state.

However, in a fresh statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Nabena described the minister as a failure just as he challenged him to list his achievement in the last five years he has been in office.

“Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time,” Mr Nabena said.

“Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration. As the Minister of Information and Culture that is supposed to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Mohammed has failed woefully.

“Whatever he says is considered as a lie. If not, Lai should tell Nigerians what has been his contributions in the last five years.”

The APC deputy spokesperson also challenged Mr Mohammed’s relevance in Kwara State, alleging that he and unnamed persons were scheming to destroy the party.

“At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor, that time is sooner,” Mr Nabena said.