The Nigerian bourse was dominantly bearish last week by reason of profit-taking efforts that saw market capitalisation crumble by N662.657 billion, as the market recorded losses all week but Thursday.

We have curated a number of stocks you should watch out for this week based on some market developments last week and a couple of fundamental factors.

PREMIUM TIMES Stocks to Watch is a selection of stocks monitored for potential trading or investment. An investor may randomly assemble some equities for investment purposes. But we have done that meticulously on the basis of certain yardsticks to save you that hassle.

It is worthy of note that this is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advised you consult your financial advisor before taking any investment decision.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits features on our list on the basis of its impressive Full Year 2020 unaudited financial result, which saw after-tax profit jump by 25.9 per cent to N4.548 billion.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.39 while its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is currently 1.07.

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

Japaul Gold appears on our list for trading significantly below its intrinsic value. It sells for N0.71 per share, has an EPS of N6.88 and a PE ratio of 0.11.

OANDO PLC

Oando makes our list for currently trading below its real value. It sells for N2.85, has an EPS of N2.32 and a PE ratio of 1.23.

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

Prestige Assurance appears on our list on the strength of its commendable earnings report for FY2020, where profit after tax rose by 50.3 per cent to N649.664 million.

Its EPS is N0.10 and the PE ratio is 4.52.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Caverton makes our list by virtue of trading significantly below its intrinsic value. The stock currently sells for N1.88 per unit, has an EPS of N0.91 and a PE ratio of 2.07.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville features on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.05 and a PE ratio of 4.43.

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

United Capital makes for trading significantly below its intrinsic value. It currently sells for N5.65 per share has an EPS of N2.62 and a PE ratio of 2.16.