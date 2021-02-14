Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged politicians to imbibe and promote peace, love and unity for the stability and growth of Nigeria.

Politics should not be seen as war but a process of choosing a leader, and after elections, there should be love and unity amongst all political parties, Mr Jonathan said.

The former president said this on Saturday in Yenagoa during a thanksgiving service organised by the Bayelsa Government to mark Governor Douye Diri’s one year in office.

February 14 marks Mr Diri’s one year in office as governor of Bayelsa.

Mr Jonathan said after every political process, “all should come together to give support to whoever God wanted to be there”.

He commended Mr Diri for opening his hands to other political parties in the state.

“Immediately you win an election you automatically become the governor of everyone, irrespective of party affiliation.

“There is nothing wrong for a governor or president to pick someone from another political party and make him or her minister or commissioner,” he said.

Mr Diri, in his remark, said “no man can predict God’s way, as it’s different from the ways of man”.

He commended the Nigerian judiciary, and the Supreme Court in particular, which he said remained the hope of the common man.

He said his administration has put things on ground that would benefit Bayelsa women and the youth.

The governor appealed to those who left the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to other political parties to return as “the party is big enough to accommodate them”.

He commended Mr Jonathan and the PDP national chairman for their support and encouragement during and after the Supreme Court judgment.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State commended the Bayelsa Government for organising the thanksgiving. He said more was expected from Mr Diri’s administration in the areas of development projects.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said a lot has changed in Bayelsa and that Mr Diri would “surely deliver more dividends of democracy to his people.”

He said the state would see “more miracles” from Governor Diri.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said, “Only God that has the final say in the affairs of men.”

(NAN)

