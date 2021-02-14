ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Army Headquarters says the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango on Tuesday eliminated two most wanted Boko Haram terrorist leaders, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib in an encounter at Pulka axis of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Yerima said the renewed offensive operations by troops under the theatre command, Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to inflict heavy casualty on the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East.

He said the troops of 121 and 151 Battalions, on Tuesday, laid ambush at the terrorists’ crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

He said that three terrorists, including the two wanted commanders, were neutralised during the ambush.

According to him, the troops also recovered three GPMG, seven AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.

“Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa forest and environs.

“The two terrorist commanders have been on the intelligence watch-list for some time.

“Abul-Bas was a top commander second to Abu Fatima, while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest,” he said.

The spokesperson said the elimination of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by the gallant troops had inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and further boosted the morale of the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops for this feat and other successes being recorded in the Theatre.

“He further charged them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa Forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators,” he said.

(NAN)