The Nigerian police have been seen in several trending videos on social media harassing protesters they arrested at the Lekki Tollgate on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how dozens of protesters by police officers at Lekki Tollgate and were whisked away in a Black Maria.

They were expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen the tollgate months after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Beyond the pictures showing how the protesters are being harassed, there are trending videos on Twitter on how the protesters are being dehumanised.

The actions of the police have been condemned by the Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) and Amnesty International.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered some tweets showing videos of the dehumanisation of the protesters below with many trying to hold authorities to account:

What have Nigerian youths done to their governments to deserve the inhuman treatment they have been getting?

The sweeping brutality of this crackdown shows the lengths to which the authorities will go to silence people#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/GgnjCCPFlU — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 13, 2021

Hello VP @ProfOsinbajo (SAN), these are peaceful protesters. These are peaceful protesters, Nigerian citizens. These are peaceful protesters. All of them free born Nigerians. Crime: peaceful protest and assembly. pic.twitter.com/JsgOI2R5VS — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 13, 2021

Just to be clear, even suspected criminals do not deserve to be treated this way. These are peaceful protesters. The only crime they committed was to trust that they were protected by the constitution to exercise their right of movement and assembly. This is a shame! pic.twitter.com/gNxl5nFU86 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 13, 2021

This is dehumanising! This people are not criminals, but this is how @LagosPoliceng, and @followlasg and @jidesanwoolu aka Pointius Pilate the #EndSARS protesters slayer are treating peaceful protesters. 😠 https://t.co/wdoNEJYuYy — Social Media Olayinka 🇳🇬 (@ShehuBello) February 13, 2021