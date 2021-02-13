ADVERTISEMENT

More protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate have been taken away from the scene in a Lekki Concession Company Black Maria, as armed policemen continue to crack down on peaceful protesters at the toll plaza.

The van, conveying about 13 protesters, was driven off to an unknown location.

The #OccupyLekkitollgate protest and a counter-protest, #DefendLagos, were scheduled to hold at the same time Lekki toll gate by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The protest and counter-protest are fallouts of the ruling to reopen the Lekki tollgate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry despite an ongoing investigation into the shooting of peaceful protesters by Nigerian soldiers on October 20, 2020 and other alleged human rights abuses by the police.

Scores of police officers have been stationed at the Lekki tollgate, the planned protest site, since Friday.

Around 7:47 a.m., police officers were mobilised in three vehicles towards Lekki Phase 1 for an unknown reason.

Shortly after, a few protesters were manhandled by police officers as they approached the Lekki tollgate. Some were forced into the waiting Black Maria.

The #occupyLekkitollgate protesters, who had approached the Lekki toll area, unarmed, were packed into the Black Maria and taken to an unknown location.

Moments later, the Black Maria returned to the toll gate, empty.

