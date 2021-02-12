ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos on Friday embarked on a show of force across major areas of the state ahead of a protest planned to hold at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday.

A few hours to the planned #occupyLekkitollgate and #DefendLagos protests, slated to hold at 7 a.m., several police vehicles and officers were seen at the tollgate.

The police confirmed this in a post shared on its Rapid Response Squad Facebook page, with pictures of officers at various points.

According to the post, the officers were led by Yinka Egbeyemi, the RRS commander, to the areas in order to deter all forms of crimes that may occur on Saturday.

“CSP Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa as part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas”, the post read.

The move is an attempt to forestall another round of protests with activists saying the action of the police is a violation of citizens rights to violence-free protests.

The police and the state government had earlier announced a ban on protests saying the move was to forestall violence in the state.

This newspaper had earlier reported that dozens of police officers were spotted at the Lekki tollgate.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Saturday’s protest is aimed at expressing displeasure over the ruling of the judicial panel for the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen the tollgate months after soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters.

While some groups are planning #OccupyLekkitollgate, another set of youth are planning a counter-protest, tagged #DefendLagos – in defence of the reopening of the tollgate and the state government.