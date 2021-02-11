ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned two former officials of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for fraud and receiving bribes from contractors of the school.

Theresa Akande, a former rector of the institution, and Onaolapo Aderemi, a former bursar, were arraigned before a judge of the Ekiti State High Court, A. L. Ogunmoye.

According to an ICPC statement, the prosecution filed nine counts against the defendants, three of which were directed against the former rector.

The prosecution specifically accused the former rector of receiving N200,000 as kickbacks from a contractor handling the construction and furnishing of the lecture theatre as well as offices in the school.

The offence, the allegedly committed in 2015, was said to be contrary to the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, and punishable under Section 8 (1)(a) of the same Act.

She was also accused of using her office to confer a corrupt advantage upon herself, an offence punishable under Section 19 and 10 of the Act.

In the rest of the six counts involving Mr Aderemi, the prosecution accused him of collecting N850,000 as a bribe from the same contractor that was said to have given kickback to Mrs Akande.

‘We’re not guilty’

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence team thereafter applied that the defendants be granted bail.

Kehinde Adetoye, the prosecuting lawyer, did not oppose the application.

While the court granted Ms Akande bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum, it granted same to Mr Onaolapo in the sum of N7 million also with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered that the defendants must ensure that one of the two sureties they would each present must have landed property with Certificate of Occupancy.

The landed documents must be kept in the custody of the court registrar as part of the bail conditions, the judge added.

The court adjourned the case till March 24.