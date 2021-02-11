ADVERTISEMENT

The abductors of Musa Atere, a 46-year-old truck owner kidnapped on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, have demanded a N30 million ransom from his family for his release.

Mr Atere was kidnapped at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Ogundele/Madi road in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

According to Daily Sun, one of the victim’s family members said the abductors had called his wife to ask for the ransom.

“They insisted that N30 million must be paid before her husband would be released.”

It was gathered that Mr Atere and his wife were taking their eight-year-old daughter to the General Hospital, Ilorin for treatment when he was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) expressed serious concerns over the incident and similar ones reported in recent time in the state.

The union, in a statement signed by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Abdulateef Oniyo, said criminals facing the heat in the South-west region appear to be relocating to Kwara State.

“While acknowledging the efforts of the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Emirs and Obas, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, in ensuring the continuous sustenance of tranquility of Ilorin and Kwara State, the Union urged the Governor and security agencies to do more now that it appears criminals are finding Ilorin fertile for their nefarious activities.”

The union urged the authorities and security agencies to ensure the release of Mr Atere and curb the rising crime rate, stressing, that the “State of Harmony” must not be turned into “something else”.

The union urged the people of Ilorin and Kwara State to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the authorities.

It also called on traditional, religious and opinion leaders and other sociocultural organisations in the Ilorin Emirate to work with the security agencies address the situation.

Police reaction

Also, the police spokesperson in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police were investigating the kidnap of Mr Atere but would not comment on the ransom demand.

“The country generally is witnessing security challenges. In Kwara State, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, is doing everything possible to ensure Kwara is safe.

“Since his arrival, he has met with different security stakeholders, many suspects have been arrested, firearms of different categories recovered. He has also sufficiently briefed heads of tactical units, DPOs and Area Commanders on strategies to adopt in minimising the activities of criminals and recently the movement of strange people into the state.

“With the support of every resident in Kwara State, ‘sweet’ will be our story,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.