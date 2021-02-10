ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister was earlier reported to have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his meeting with the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and the APC interim National Chairman, Mala Buni.

Mr Fani-Kayode’s meeting with the duo on Tuesday came as a surprise to many owing to his stern criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

On Wednesday, Mr Bello, in a two minutes video, claimed the former minister had dumped the PDP for the APC.

The governor said the defection of Mr Fani-Kayode was one of his achievements as the chairman of youth and women mobilisation committee of the APC.

But reacting to Mr Bello’s claim on his twitter handle @realFFK , Mr Fani-Kayode said he had not left the PDP for APC.

“Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation I have not left the PDP,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on reported the ex-minister as saying in a statement that his discussion with Messrs Buni and Bello at the meeting revolved around “pressing national concerns, party politics and host of affairs”.

“It is right and proper for us to talk and to attempt to join hands across political, religious and regional lines to save Nigeria,” he said.

“The fact that I am in talks with leaders from a cross-section of political parties, including the ruling party, does not in any way derogate from this and does not mean that I will ever change those views.”