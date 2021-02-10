ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an agreement that will lead to the renovation of the National Theatre in Lagos for N21 billion.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the end of Wednesday’s FEC meeting.

The money for the renovation is expected to be provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Mohammed said the FEC approved the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Ministry of Information and the CBN.

“I sought and obtained an approval to execute a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Ministry of Information, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee worth N21 billion for the renovation of the National Theatre Iganmu, Lagos,” he said.

“This is a landmark approval because it has paved the way for investment in the creative industry as part of the resolve of this government to create at least 1, 000, 000 jobs in the next three years from the creative industry.

“The CBN through the Bankers Committee is willing to invest N21, 894, 000, 000 to renovate the National Theatre, refurbish it and run it profitably.”

