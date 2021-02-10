ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress

Mr Bello, who met with Mr Fani-Kayode on Tuesday, took credit for the ‘defection.’

Mr Fani-Kayode has not confirmed that he has joined the APC but admitted to meeting with Mr Bello and other APC leaders.

In a video shot during an APC event in Kogi and shared on Wednesday, Mr Bello said the defection is one of his achievements as the head of the youth mobilisation committee for the party’s membership registration and revalidation.

“Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make contributions to ensuring that APC is a party to beat.

“Remember, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress,” the governor said.

Mr Bello could not be reached for further comment, especially the opposition to Mr Fani-Kayode’s defection from some APC leaders including the head of the party’s governors’ forum, Salihu Lukman.

However, the governor’s media aide, Mohammed Onogwu, said he was not aware of the video and requested that it should be sent to him; which was done. He has yet to respond at the time of this report.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the meeting between Mr Fani-Kayode and the duo of APC Interim National Chair, Mala Buni and Mr Bello.

While the ex-aviation minister in his statement did not specifically say he was planning to defect, many Nigerians had envisaged such a move.

“Despite the obvious benefits and wisdom in this noble initiative, it amazes me that some people should feel that it is wrong for me to sit with other leaders in the country to discuss issues which touch and concern the national cohesion, future and stability of our country.

“This is a time in which we must set all our differences aside, build bridges and come together as one lest our country drifts into fratricidal butchery and civil war,” Mr Fani-Kayode said on Tuesday.

We don’t need Fani-Kayode – APC

When contacted, the APC deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, said the party has yet to receive Mr Fani-Kayode.

He, however, expressed disgust at his move.

“If Fani-Kayode wants to defect he knows what to do. He can go to his ward to see if they can register him but his kind of characters are not the kind we need in this party.

“As far as I am concerned, we don’t want people who can’t respect their elders and speak from the side of their mouths and do not have shame. Fani-Kayode is a disgrace to humanity and we don’t need him in APC.

“If he and Yahaya Bello want to come, they can come together to the national secretariat,” he told this newspaper.