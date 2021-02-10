ADVERTISEMENT

One of the 20 #EndSARS protesters targeted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the year’s nationwide demonstrations has threatened to sue the apex bank for unlawfully freezing her account for over 90 days.

Bolatito Oduala, popularly known as Rinu, issued the threat in her tweet reacting to the ruling of an Abuja court setting aside the freezing order on Wednesday.

She said the CBN unlawfully froze their accounts based on suspected involvement in money laundering and terrorism but failed to investigate the allegation for three months.

“It’s time to sue CBN for the unlawful freeze of my accounts. I was accused of money laundering & terrorism but no investigations were done in the past 3 months.

“This was purely an act of intimidation! I have informed my lawyers, Falana and Falana Chambers & we will be suing,” she tweeted.

Targeted after #EndSARS protests

The 22-year-old undergraduate is a youth representative on the investigative panel set up by the Lagos State Government in the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests to probe cases of police brutality.

Rinu and the 19 others slammed with the freezing order last November, played active roles in the #EndSARS demonstrations against police brutality and bad governance.

The protests led to the proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a tactical unit of the police, whose unlawful activities triggered the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Ahmed Mohammed, on November 4, granted CBN’s ex parte application to freeze the accounts of the 20 protesters for 90 days.

The CBN told the judge it needed the 90 days period to investigate the account holders for money laundering and terrorism offences.

The order expired on February 2 with no investigation done by the CBN throughout the active period of the order.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Sunday how the account of the 20 defendants remained frozen despite the expiration of the order.

CBN abandons terrorism allegations

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the judge on Wednesday ordered an immediate unfreezing of the accounts after CBN’s lawyer, Michael Aondoakaa, and the defence lawyer, Femi Falana, decided to withdraw their cases concerning the controversial order.