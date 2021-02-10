ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters targeted by the apex bank in the wake of the nationwide demonstrations last year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday how the accounts of the protesters remained frozen despite that the expiration of the 90-day order expired on February 2.

The judge, Ahmed Mohammed issued the order unfreezing the accounts after the legal teams of both the CBN and the 20 defendants decided to end the case.

More details later …