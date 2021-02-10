ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, clarified the focus of his controversial meeting with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fani-Kayode’s explanation came after pictures of his meeting with the interim chairman of the APC, Mala Buni, and the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, surfaced on social media.

His meeting with the duo led to a speculation that he was planning to defect to the APC, the party whose performance he often criticizes.

Mr Fani-Kayode is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Among the voices that criticised Mr Fani-Kayode’s meeting with Messrs Buni and Bello is the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman.

The latter, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, described the meeting as disturbing and an affront on the APC’s values.

“That our leaders will be meeting with Mr. Fani-Kayode in such a compromising way, suggesting that he may be on his way to joining our party, clearly indicates that either those of us saddled with the responsibility of advising them have failed or we have been completely cut off.

“How can a person who just a few days, if not a few hours, ago wrote to one of our leaders and derogatorily and condescendingly condemned his political prospects of emerging as the Presidential candidate of our party, be given such a high-level reception?” Mr Lukman asked.

However, Mr Fani-Kayode in his explanation posted on his twitter account on Tuesday, said his meeting with the Yobe and Kogi governors was to discuss pressing national concerns, party politics and host of affairs he will not mind partaking irrespective of his allegiance to the PDP.

He said, “Despite the obvious benefits and wisdom in this noble initiative, it amazes me that some people should feel that it is wrong for me to sit with other leaders in the country to discuss issues which touch and concern the national cohesion, future and stability of our country.

“This is a time in which we must set all our differences aside, build bridges and come together as one lest our country drifts into fratricidal butchery and civil war.

“It is right and proper for us to talk and to attempt to join hands across political, religious and regional lines to save Nigeria,” he said, reiterating his commitment to saving Nigeria.

“The fact that I am in talks with leaders from a cross-section of political parties, including the ruling party, does not in any way derogate from this and does not mean that I will ever change those views.”