ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja-based Independent Investigative Panel on cases of rights violations by the police, on Monday, ordered police authorities to produce Morris Ashwe, a victim of alleged ”enforced disappearance.”

Mr Ashwe has not been seen since his arrest by the police in May 2018, his family alleged in their petition to the panel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, ordered the police authorities to produce the victim unfailingly on February 24.

The panel was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) aftermath of last year’s #EndSARS protests against police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

Mr Ashwe’s younger brother, Raphael, filed a petition before the panel against the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a police tactical unit, in Makurdi, Benue State, and the Inspector General of Police.

The petitioner told the panel that his brother was arrested by the IRT Makurdi on May 1, 2018.

He did not disclose if any reason was given for his brother’s arrest.

He said, “He was paraded on May 8, before they took him away to Abuja after two days. We have made several efforts to reach him but failed.

”Since then, we have made efforts through appeals, pleading and writing letters to IRT which were not heeded to.

”So we are left with no option than to bring the case to the panel.”

He tendered the pictures of the arrest and parade of the victim said to have been printed out from Facebook as exhibits.

Petitioner wants his brother back, N20m compensation

He urged the panel to order the immediate release of his brother to the family and a compensation of N20 million to be paid to the victim for “the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to him.”

Counsel for the respondents, James Idachaba, told the panel that he had yet to be served with the documents and exhibits filed by the petitioner.

He urged the panel to direct that he be served with the exhibits to enable him prepare for the case.

The panel ordered as requested by the police lawyer.

The panel chair, Mr Galadima, ordered that the victim be produced by whoever is holding him at the next hearing scheduled for February 24.

(NAN)