Nigerians on social media have planned another protest to express their displeasure over the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel to allow Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

The panel of enquiry set up to look at the Lekki shooting incident on Saturday approved the reopening of the tollgate, amidst protests, following a prayer by LCC counsel that its order will allow the company to repair all damages done.

The tollgate has not been operational since October 20 when armed soldiers opened fire at peaceful protesters gathered at the toll plaza.

While five members the nine-man panel led by Doris Okuwobi voted in support of the reopening of the tollgate, four persons rejected.

The dissent notwithstanding, the panel returned the control of the tollgate to LCC. The dissenters, among other complaints, said the report of the forensic examination on the incident that took play is yet to be disclosed.

Following this decision, some Nigerians have planned a protest at the tollgate. The protest is fixed for Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 7 a.m.

Some Nigerian activists, including former presidential candidate and Sahara Reporters‘ publisher, Omoyele Sowore, have tweeted their support for the planned protest.

See tweets below:

OCCUPY LAGOS LEKKI TOLL-GATE!

Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM. "If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government" – Emiliano Zapata.#RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 8, 2021

Lagos State government, Lekki Concession Company and some members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel members inspired the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest planned for 7am on Saturday, February 13. — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) February 8, 2021

There’s going to be #OccupyLekkiTollGate? 🙌🏽 Date and time? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 8, 2021

The Dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them. #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Adeyemo Ridwan (@son_of_ot) February 8, 2021

This Saturday.

Let's be ready for violence cos they'd bring it#OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/f9BO7TKOPu — TimoSneh (@TimoNotWerner) February 8, 2021

The panel was a faux from the onset! You can’t piss on the faces of citizens and tell us it’s raining #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/fWqUyOImmQ — Ｍａｆｅｅ (@mafeemusic) February 8, 2021

#OccupyLekkiTollGate You can’t open a toll gate where victims of state sanctioned murder are yet to get justice. No Justice, No Re-Opening. pic.twitter.com/P7z5Cr3HCN — Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) February 8, 2021

Re-opening of Lekki Toll Gate is the govt saying "forget it, that one has passed". But what they don't know is that youths are determined to get justice. Lekki Toll Gate must remain closed until investigations are concluded and justice is served. #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/id2Zo0OgRJ — K A Y 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Kaylechi_) February 8, 2021

What we have learned from the Judicial panels , #EndSARS , and #LekkiMassacre ;

1. Never negotiate with this govt.

2. When you go out on the streets, stay on the streets until your demands are met.

3. Prepare for violence, they always bring it. We should #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) February 8, 2021

Its exactly three months and eight days since peaceful protesters were sent to thier early graves at the Lekki Toll gate, Yet no one is answering to the genocidal attacks. We won't keep quiet. In an Unjust Society, Silence is an heinous crime. Why wont we #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/WqgPeYHwGv — Asiwaju_himself 🇳🇬 (@Deji_Obadofin) February 8, 2021

Wake so happy to see this treading on Twitter, Nigeria Youth you are loved 🥰 #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/MIeylLzw9G — EndSARS africa🗯 (@osxtus626) February 8, 2021

Do not let any Mugu or government advocate tell you to calm down! #OccupyLekkiTollGate the army must face justice! Sanwo Olu must face justice! LCC is not bigger than the lives of the lost, they must submit their videos. We saw the killings live on camera! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/TjYHT324SR — Coconut Head 🇳🇬 🇯🇲 (@iamProficience) February 7, 2021