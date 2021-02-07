ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Tersoo Ahu, the Ward Chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboko South, Gboko Local Government Area by suspected hoodlums.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi.

Ms Anene said preliminary investigation revealed that suspected hoodlums allegedly from a faction of the party in the council ward carried out the attack at the party’s registration and revalidation training centre.

She said the deceased and other party members were at the venue of the training for the registration and revalidation exercise when the hoodlums arrived.

According to the PPRO, the late chairperson was hit on the head with a wood by the hoodlums which led to his collapse and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The youth, who claimed to be a faction within the party, mobilised and attacked the deceased and others where they were conducting training for ward and polling unit officers for the party’s registration and revalidation exercise.

“They claimed it was not the venue that they had agreed for the training of the officers.

“They came violently with stones, wood and started throwing stones; one of them hit the chairman with a wood and he fell down.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he died,” she added.

Ms Anene further disclosed that several other people sustained various degrees of injury during the attack.

She said the attackers would be arrested and prosecuted.

(NAN)