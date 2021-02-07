ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The president made this known in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

The President Joe Biden administration, on Friday, declared its “strong support” for the former Nigerian finance minister’s candidature.

The decision breaks with the Donald Trump administration’s opposition to her emergence.

Many countries in the world had endorsed Mrs Okonjo-Iweala for the top job.

Reacting to the new U.S. position, Mr Buhari said it signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between Nigeria and the remaining African continent with the United States.

“We certainly welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organisation,” the president said.

“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.

“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO. We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.”