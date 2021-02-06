ADVERTISEMENT

The United States President, Joe Biden, has pledged full cooperation with African countries in areas of shared interest.

Mr Biden said his administration is committed to partnering with Africa in the areas of trade, commerce, security and health.

In a video message he delivered Friday at the 34th virtual African Union Summit, the U.S. leader urged African leaders to work with the U.S. to advance a shared vision of a better future.

“A future of growing trade and investment that advances the prosperity of all our nations. A future that advances lives of peace and security for all our citizens.

“A future committed to investing in our democratic institutions and promoting the human rights of all people — women and girls, LGBTQI individuals, people with disabilities, and people of every ethnic background, religion, and heritage,” he said.

He added that to reach this future, it is key to invest more in global health in order to defeat COVID-19, while working together to avert future public health crises.

“Raising our climate ambitions and ensuring developing nations can mitigate and adapt to the climate impacts that are already causing pain. And engaging in sustained diplomacy, in concert with the African Union, to address conflicts that are costing lives across the African continent.

“But the United States stands ready to be your partner, in solidarity, support, and mutual respect. We believe in the nations of Africa. In the continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

“And though the challenges are great, there is no doubt that our nations, our people, and the African Union are up to this task,” he said.