The federal government on Friday appointed visitation panels to 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education in the country.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said the constitution of the panels was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had during his 2020 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing on January 21, 2021, promised to release the visitation panels in two weeks.

It said the panels, which would have five members and a secretary each, would have the following as their terms of reference:

-Examine the relationship between the institution and the various statutory bodies it interacts with, according to its law, for the purposes of supervision, planning, finance, discipline, guidance etc. Such bodies include the Governing Board, the supervising Agency and the Federal Ministry of Education.

-Examine the quality of the leadership of the institution in terms of the role of the Governing Board, the Head of institution and other principal officers.

-Examine the financial management of the institution over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations.

-Investigate the application of funds, particularly the special grants and loans meant for particular projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding.

-Examine all academic programmes, policies and practices as well as the total academic and physical development, performance and direction of the institution and advise as to whether the desired targets have been met and how modifications may be made to achieve maximum academic productivity, excellence and service to the nation.

-Study the general atmosphere of the institution over the period in question. In particular the general conduct and comportment of all personnel of the institution especially staff, students and managers and advice as to whether the correct training is being given and how necessary corrections may be made. This should include the relationship between the institution and the host community over the period.

-Study in detail the management structure and performance of the institution including fiscal, administrative, personnel and welfare policies and advise on ways to cut cost, reduce waste and continue to develop, if necessary by adaptation, rather than expansion in the face of attenuated resources.

-Examine the “Law” establishing the institution and consider in what ways the law has been observed in all ramifications by the competent authorities and suggest any necessary modifications to the law in order to enable the institution achieve its objectives better.

-Advise on any and all other aspects of the institution that you may consider of interest to both the Visitor and the public; and to the attainment of the objectives for which the institution was set up.

The statement said the Panels have six weeks from the date of commencement of sittings to submit their reports to government.

Below is the Full List of members of the Visitation Panels

1. Federal Polytechnic Kaduna – Prof. S.O Abdurraheem – Chairman

2. “ “ Kazaure – Mrs. Hindatu Abdullahi – “

3. “ “ Kaura Namoda Prof. Remy Uche – “

4. “ “ Birnin Kebbi – Sen. Dr. Ugochukwu Uba – “

5. “ “ Bali – Hon. Usani. U Usani – “

6. “ “ Bauchi – – Alh. Bawa Buwari – “

7. “ “ Damaturu – Prof. Aliyu Buba Ardo – “

8. “ “ Mubi – Prof. William. B. Qurix – “

9. “ “ Bida – Alh. Bappah Toro – “

10. “ “ “ Idah – Amb. Aminu Moddibo – “

11. “ “ “ Nasarawa – Prof. Francis Egbokhare – “

12. “ “ “ Offa – Prof. Duro Oni – “

13. “ “ “ Nekede – Prof. Stephen Ocheni – “

14. “ “ “ Oko – Prof. Abiodun O. Olotuah – “

15. “ “ “ Unwana – Prof. Joseph Ajienka – “

16. “ “ “ Auchi – Sen. Ayo Arise – “

17. “ “ “ Bonny – Prof. Ben Angwe – “

18. “ “ “ Ukana – Prof. A.T. Abdullahi – “

19. “ “ “ Ekowe – – Prof. Y.A. Quadri – “

20. Institute of Construction Technology Uromi, Engr. Chris Okpechi – Chairman

21. Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti – Prof. Fidelis Ogah – Chairman

22. Federal Polytechnic Ede – Dr. Nuru Yakubu – Chairman

23. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro – Prof. Essiet.U. Essiet- Chairman

24. Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji – Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande Chairman

25. Yaba College of Technology Yaba- Dr. Amina Shamaki – Chairman

Chairmen of Visitation Panels to the 21 Colleges of Education include:-

1. Federal College of Education Abeokuta – Prof. Charles Uche – Chairman

2. Federal College of Education Zaria – Engr. Kazim Mahmood – Chairman

3. Alvan Ukoku College of Education, Owerri- Prof. Michael Omolewa – Chairman

4. Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo -Prof. Pai Obayan – Chairman

5. Federal College of Education, Kano -Prof. Chijioke Nwozuzu – Chairman

6. Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka-Mrs Olufunke Agagu- Chairman

7. Federal College of Education, Okene -Prof. Kabiru Isyaku – Chairman

8. Federal College of Education Pankshin- Prof. Francis Obafemi – Chairman

9. Federal College of Education,Yola – Dr. Fatima.M. Jibril – – Chairman

10. Federal College of Education, Katsina – Prof. Joe Assor – – Chairman

11. Federal College of Education (Special)- Oyo, Hon. Shehu Haruna Lambu- Chairman

12. Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu-Prof. (Sir) Onwuri Abraham Georgewill – Chairman

13. Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja –Chairman

14. Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Prof. Yakubu Umaru Kwagyany -Chairman

15. Federal College of Education, Obudu, Prof. Armstrong Adejo, – Chairman

16. Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Prof. Rahila Gowon – Chairman

17. Federal College of Education, (Technical) Potiskum, Alh. Sani Abubakar Danladi, Chairman

18. Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Prof. Shehu Dalhatu – Chairman

19. Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Zurmi-Chairman

20. Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, Prof. Rasheed Aderinoye- Chairman

21. Federal College of Education (Technical0 Gombe, Chief Sunday Ogbonna –Chairman